LIVE UPDATES: School districts closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday for winter weather

METRO ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia are gearing up to see a wintry mix move through the area on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has been tracking the system moving across Tennessee and into northwest Georgia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for several counties.

The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, and Paulding Counties beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until noon. A wintry mix and light glaze of ice are possible for the counties under the advisory.

After the system moves out of the area, Nitz says there will be dangerous cold temperatures for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Here is a list of the schools that have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.

CLOSED

Cherokee County Schools

Cobb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Gordon County Schools

Georgia Northwestern Technical

VIRTUAL

Gilmer County Schools

Paulding County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Polk County Schools

Union County Schools

