LIVE UPDATES: School districts closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday for winter weather

METRO ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia are gearing up to see a wintry mix move through the area on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has been tracking the system moving across Tennessee and into northwest Georgia. A winter weather advisory is in effect for several counties.
LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage with the timing, impacts and how counties are preparing, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
The winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, and Paulding Counties beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until noon. A wintry mix and light glaze of ice are possible for the counties under the advisory.
After the system moves out of the area, Nitz says there will be dangerous cold temperatures for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Here is a list of the schools that have announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.
CLOSED
- Cherokee County Schools
- Cobb County Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Gordon County Schools
- Georgia Northwestern Technical
VIRTUAL
- Gilmer County Schools
- Paulding County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
- Polk County Schools
- Union County Schools
©2023 Cox Media Group