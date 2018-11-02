ATLANTA - Do you remember the massive March cyberattack on the city of Atlanta’s computer network? Since then, the city has spent millions of tax dollars to keep it from happening again.
Channel 2 Action News wanted to know how secure the network is now.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant spent months working with a former FBI analyst who still found potential vulnerabilities.
"Back then, I would say they deserve D-minus or an F," former FBI analyst Willis McDonald said.
That's how McDonald scored the city of Atlanta's cybersecurity strength when the massive ransomware attack hit the city's network and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' young administration like a nuclear bomb.
