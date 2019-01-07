How police tracked down man charged in Tara Grinstead case after massive manhunt

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned new details about the capture of Bo Dukes, a man connected to the murder of a south Georgia teacher who was wanted on kidnap and rape charges.
Dukes, who was charged in the Tara Grinstead case, was originally supposed to report to federal prison on charges related to a military theft case.
But Warner Robbins police say he held two women at gunpoint for hours and raped them at his Bonaire home.
Channel 2’s Tony Thomas traveled to Houston County, where he spoke with sheriff’s deputies involved in the capture of Dukes during a 4-day manhunt.
“I truly believe with all my heart a blessing sent down from God himself that it played out like it did,” Ben Hill County Sheriff Lee Cone Cone told Thomas.
Cone said local deputies and federal agents were about to launch a larger manhunt to find Dukes. But then, Dukes told a police informant he wanted to turn himself into Irwin County deputies.
He drove outside of Ocilla to where two of his relatives lived and deputies took him into custody.
"This is actually what we call a good day, when no one is hurt and taking somebody in custody that's wanted," Cone said.
Dukes’ capture came just a few miles from where he is accused of helping a high school friend hide and burn the body of beauty queen Tara Grinstead in 2005. Dukes was out on bond when the New Year's Day incident happened.
