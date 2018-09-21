Hoverboard blamed for apartment fire; residents had to be rescued

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters say parts of a hoverboard started a fire that trapped half a dozen people.
The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Field Peachtree Corners apartments in Gwinnett County.
Firefighters needed a ladder to rescue people trapped in an apartment next door.
We're working to learn how the hoverboard sparked the fire, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
"The occupants were not home at the time of the fire, they were alerted to the fire upon arriving in the parking lot," said fire official Justin Wilson.
The Red Cross told Channel 2 Action News that the fire impacted 35 people.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}