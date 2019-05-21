0 Hottest temps of the year today ... and it'll be worse this weekend!

ATLANTA - We’re experiencing the hottest temperatures of the year on Tuesday, and it’s only going to get hotter this weekend!

“The last time we had a 90-degree or hotter high temperature was Oct. 6 when we hit 93 in Atlanta,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monahan said to expect highs in the low 90s for the rest of the work week.

“We have a slight chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday,” Monahan said. “The highest chance of rain will be over northeast Georgia, with a 20 percent chance of rain there.”

A dome of high pressure will build across the area by Friday, pushing temperatures toward the mid-90s.

“Some of the models are printing highs in the upper 90s. But, for now, at this time, we’ll keep highs in the mid-90s,” Monahan said.

The hottest we’ve ever been in the month of May in Atlanta is 97 degrees. This happened in 1914 and 1941.

Monahan said we’ll likely break record highs over the weekend.

Saturday’s record high is 93 degrees in 1960. The forecast high this Saturday is 94 degrees. Sunday’s record high is 94 degrees in 1936. The forecast high this Sunday is 95 degrees.

A heat wave is building. We'll be in the low 90s for the next few days, then mid 90s by the weekend. These record highs are in jeopardy.



Records:



Sat. 93 1960

Sun. 94 1936

Mon. 95 1916 pic.twitter.com/GynpydO7iP — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 21, 2019

“Air quality will likely become increasingly poor late this week and into the weekend,” Monahan said. “It’s likely we’ll have our first air quality alerts issued by then.”

The extreme heat will likely continue into the middle of next week, before easing off later next week as chances of rain return.

