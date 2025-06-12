Horses, donkeys, pigs, goats and more rescued from north Georgia home

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia couple is facing nearly two dozen charges after a welfare check on some horses that appeared malnourished.

Walker County Animal Control says they were called to a home on Manor Lane near Rossville after complaints about some horses.

Raul Rodriguez, 47, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals. Belinda Rodriguez, 56, was charged with 11 counts of cruelty to animals.

Investigators say several animals at the home were emaciated and had not been given enough food to sustain a healthy body weight.

Some of the animals were also missing fur and had open leg wounds and inflamed skin.

The owners agreed to surrender the animals to the county, so officials removed four horses, three donkeys, two mini horses, two pigs, one rabbit, several chickens and several goats.

The most severely injured animals were taken to a sanctuary in Trion and the others were taken to a livestock rescue.

