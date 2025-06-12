Woman and family members kill her husband in self-defense at Buckhead apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a fight between a husband and wife that turned deadly in Buckhead.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Cortland Peachtree Battle apartment complex at 2420 Peachtree Road in Atlanta to reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in a hallway.

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Andrew Smith said a man in his mid-30s entered the apartment building, approached the apartment of his wife, also in her mid-30s, and fired two shots.

Smith said the man and woman were in the process of getting a divorce.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the man began firing the shots, the woman and two of her family members attacked the man in self-defense and killed him.

Police aren’t sure at this time how he was able to enter the building and have not revealed how the woman and her family members killed the man.

Investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

It is unclear if charges will be filed. Police urge anyone with information about this shooting to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group