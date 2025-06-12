Body found in a pond identified as Morehouse student who disappeared after crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A body found in a Virginia pond has been identified as a Morehouse College student.

Kyle Coleman disappeared on June 7. Police in Fairfax County, VA. found his car without him inside it and said they believe he had a medical emergency before a crash.

Days later, police found a body in a pond near the site. On Wednesday, Coleman’s family confirmed it was his body. Morehouse College released a statement mourning his loss.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news that Kyle Coleman ’28, a rising sophomore majoring in business administration with a finance concentration from Gainesville, Virginia, has passed away after having been reported missing over the weekend. Student Services has been in close contact with Kyle’s family throughout this tragic time and will continue to offer them our full support. Our entire Morehouse family grieves this unimaginable loss,” officials wrote in a statement.

Morehouse College said Coleman was active in several organizations. He served in the Morehouse Business Association, LightHouse, the Leadership Education and Development (LEAD) Certificate Program and the Consultants Club.

The school wrote that Coleman also loved to play pickleball, basketball and tennis. He was also learning how to play the guitar.

Morehouse College says counseling services are available for students and employees in need of support.

“We ask that you keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking loss,” Morehouse officials said. “May we honor Kyle’s life by holding tightly to community, ambition, and peace.

Coleman is survived by his mother, Cimmerian; his father, Keith, who graduated from Morehouse in 1995; brother, Christopher; and sister, Kayla.

