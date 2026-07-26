Structural defect causes sewer main to dump 61,200 gallons into metro Atlanta creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Watershed Management Department announced that a structural defect caused a sewer main to break on Saturday night, with tens of thousands of gallons ending up in a local creek.

County officials said a 24-inch sewer main opened around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, discharging 61,200 gallons into Shoal Creek.

Emergency crews made repairs, fixing 10 feet of 24-inch sewer main to stop the structural defect.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County officials to learn more about what caused the damage and what type of substance(s) might have been discharged into Shoal Creek.

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