SCOTUS rules on lawsuit from Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of the United States revived a lawsuit filed by an Atlanta family whose home was mistakenly raided by the FBI.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln has been following Trina Martin’s fight against the federal government for years.

In October 2017, FBI agents came into Trina Martin’s Atlanta home, pointing guns at her and her then-boyfriend while her then-7-year-old son watched in another room.

Within a few minutes, agents realized they had the wrong home and left Martin’s house. The agent who led the raid said his personal GPS led him to the wrong place while they looked for a suspected gang member a few houses away.

It wasn’t until an agent double-checked the mailbox numbers that the FBI realized it was the wrong home.

The family filed a lawsuit in 2019 that was dismissed by a federal judge. The family’s lawyers appealed to the US Supreme Court, which heard the case in April.

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Eleventh Circuit of Appeals should take another look at the lawsuit.

