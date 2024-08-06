Hootie hoo! OutKast night returns to Truist Park tonight

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Calling out OutKast fans: Tuesday night is your chance to hop in your Cadillacs and cruise over to Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves are bringing back Outkast night for their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team will give away 15,000 bobbleheads that feature Big Boi and Andre 3000 riding in a signature red Cadillac.

Make sure you get there early if you want to snag a bobblehead. At last year’s giveaway, lines wrapped throughout the Battery hours before the gates open for fans to get their hands on one.

The Braves will also have an “ATLiens Diner” food truck with special menu items named after Outkast hits and lyrics. Yes, that includes patty melts and fried fish and grits.

Tickets are still available on the Braves website here.

