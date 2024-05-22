Outkast, Usher land on Apple Music’s top 100 albums of all time

ATLANTA — A pair of iconic musical acts with Atlanta ties have made it onto Apple’s list of the 100 best albums of all time.

Both Usher and Outkast were recently recognized as having two of the best albums ever, according to Apple.

North Springs High School graduate Usher came in at No. 95 with his 2004 album, Confessions.

While Usher is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, he moved to Atlanta as a teenager.

Just days after the biggest performance of his life at Super Bowl LVIII in February, Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down with him for a one-on-one interview about the performance and his legacy.

While Outkast landed at No. 41 with their album, Aquemini. The 1998 album features hits like ‘Rosa Parks,’ ‘Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1 and 2)’ and ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious.’

Although the group who got their start in Atlanta hasn’t released any music since 2006, their albums are revered in much of the music world.

Speaking of Outkast, André 3000 will perform this Monday as a part of the Atlanta Jazz Festival Weekend at Piedmont Park.

In late 2023, André 3000 released his first album in 17 years.

