This is how drinking a nice cold beer can help remove lead from drinking water

ATLANTA — Drinking a cold beer on a hot day could help make contaminated water safe to drink.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi went to a local brewery to learn more about beer yeast being used to remove lead from water.

“They can turn a casual pastime for me into something that’s helpful to other people,” one beer drinker told Choi.

We'll break down how the process works and how it could someday help people live on Mars,

