Risky Rentals? Neighbors say a rooming house run by a company brings crime, violates city code

ATLANTA — Neighbors tell Channel 2 Action News that a rooming house run by a company called PadSplit is bringing crime to their neighborhood.
Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray talked to neighbors about a murder there.
“First you see the cops with the guns, and then the next few weeks later is cordoned off with yellow tape,” Ricardo Mosby told Gray.
We investigate the code violations and who is responsible for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:
- The next time you call 911 in this metro county you may hear an automated voice – not a human
- ‘Help is on the way.’ But it was too late – why neighbors say metro 911 system is taking too long
- Lawmakers to refile bill to stop HOAs from taking people’s homes after Channel 2 investigation
- Nearly 200 security cameras are down in metro school district, Channel 2 investigation shows
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group