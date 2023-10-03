Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast now has the best selling rap album of all time

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based group Outkast now has the No. 1 rap-selling album of all time, according to an Instagram post from Big Boi.

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which was released on Sept. 23, 2003, became the best-selling rap album with 13 million units sold, according to Big Boi.

The album took over the distinction from Eminem’s “The Eminem Show,” which was released in 2002.

A little more than a week after its 20th anniversary, the album made history.

Although the group hasn’t released any music since 2006, their albums are revered in much of the music world.

Among the most popular tracks on the album include “The Way You Move” and “Hey Ya”.

Atlanta rapper Ludacris commented on the post, “2 Dope Boys in a Cadillac,” a call back to the group’s 1996 album, ATLiens.

Earlier this year, the group was honored at a Braves game with their own bobblehead.

Big Boi threw the first pitch at the game, but Andre 3000 did not attend as he has remained largely out of the public eye.

