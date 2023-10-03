Former Ga. detention officer arrested for misconduct, GBI says

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A former Habersham County detention officer was arrested on Monday for alleged misconduct, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The former officer was identified as 30-year-old Alexander Hardaway of Alto.

Habersham Sheriff Joey Terrell said he expects officers to hold themselves to a higher standard.

“Any breach of trust or misconduct by my personnel will not be tolerated,” Terrell said. “We terminated Hardaway’s employment effective Friday, Sept. 29, due to policy violations,” Terrell said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was charged with making false statements and writings.

It is unclear exactly what these statements were.

“We take allegations of this nature very seriously and immediately involve the GBI to determine whether the law was broken,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Amber Chastain, who oversees the sheriff’s office detention center in Clarkesville.

Habersham deputies said they will work with the GBI as it investigates the matter.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Powerball jackpot exceeds $1 billion, crowds scramble to buy tickets

©2023 Cox Media Group