Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County, suspect in custody

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide in Snellville.
Police said one person is dead in the 3000 block of Glen Summit Lane.
At this time, details are limited.
Police said a presumed suspect is in custody.
Channel 2 Action News is headed to the scene and will keep you updated with details as they become available.
