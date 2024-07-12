Homicide investigation underway in Gwinnett County, suspect in custody

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide in Snellville.

Police said one person is dead in the 3000 block of Glen Summit Lane.

At this time, details are limited.

Police said a presumed suspect is in custody.

Channel 2 Action News is headed to the scene and will keep you updated with details as they become available.

