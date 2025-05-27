Homeowner fights off masked men who barged into his GA house, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police say a LaGrange man had to fight off a group of armed, masked men who broke into his home.
The 23-year-old victim said he was in his home on East Bacon Street when four or five men wearing masks and carrying handguns barged into his home.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say the man fought back while someone else in the home called 911.
The suspects ran off, but it’s unclear if anything was stolen from the house.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Missing pregnant woman found safe after walking away from Atlanta hospital
- Metro Atlanta mother says insurance will only cover fraction of son’s international ATV accident
- Former Forsyth Co. scout leader charged with child molestation, possession of child porn
None of the victims has been identified.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call 706-883-2623.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group