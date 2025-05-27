Homeowner fights off masked men who barged into his GA house, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police say a LaGrange man had to fight off a group of armed, masked men who broke into his home.

The 23-year-old victim said he was in his home on East Bacon Street when four or five men wearing masks and carrying handguns barged into his home.

Investigators say the man fought back while someone else in the home called 911.

The suspects ran off, but it’s unclear if anything was stolen from the house.

None of the victims has been identified.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call 706-883-2623.

