Former Forsyth Co. scout leader charged with child molestation, possession of child porn

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a former Scout Leader with Boy Scouts of America for molesting a child and possessing child pornography in Lumpkin County.

On April 18, 2025, the GBI was asked to investigate a child molestation case involving Andrew Howard Whaley, 61.

The GBI said Whaley sexually abused a boy he met during his time as a Scout Leader.

The GBI and the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at Whaley’s cabin and a business in Lumpkin County on May 16.

Agents discovered child pornography during those searches.

Investigators also found a hidden camera in a bathroom at his home in Forsyth County, where they say he recorded minors.

Whaley was arrested on May 16 and booked into the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of child molestation, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with more details about this case can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 or by contacting the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

