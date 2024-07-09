Homegoing service announced for civil rights activist Rev. Fred D. Taylor

ATLANTA — Memorial services for civil rights activist Rev. Fred D. Taylor have been announced.

Taylor died June 21 at the age of 81. Taylor was known for his unique approach to leading protests with the help of a megaphone. He’d use the same megaphone to sing spiritual hymns and freedom songs during protests.

A wake will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. A homegoing celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at West Hunter Street Baptist Church.

The church is located off Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, the street named after his mentor.

According to archivists with Emory University Libraries, Taylor first became involved in the civil rights movement at age 13 with his mentor Ralph David Abernathy. Taylor spent nearly 40 years working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

He was also outspoken against the death penalty and was honored as one of the torch-bearers in the 1996 Olympic Games, according to archivists.

