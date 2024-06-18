Home ownership shortcuts? Clark Howard explains why zero-down mortgages can hurt in the end

ATLANTA — What’s old is new again and in the case of mortgage down payments, Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard says that is not a good thing.

Howard explains why paying zero down up front could hurt you in the end.

Of the ideas from the real estate bust 15 years ago, the zero down payment mortgage has come back to life.

Howard says taking out a loan with no money down puts yourself in a hard place.

“Because that means you’re upside down on that home from the minute you buy it. And life is not perfect. Things can happen,” he said.

Clark Howard explains why they can lead to disaster and what future homebuyers should do instead, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

