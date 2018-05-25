0 Hit man who killed Buckhead socialite in 1980s released from prison

ATLANTA - The murder of a Buckhead socialite captivated metro Atlanta 30 years ago, and Friday, the hit man hired to kill her was released from prison.

In 1987, Lita Sullivan was shot to death, and the slaying was one of Atlanta’s highest-profile murders ever.

Her husband, James Sullivan, was sometimes described as a Palm Beach millionaire. Authorities reportedly believed Phillip Anthony Harwood was the middle man in a plot by James Sullivan to have Lita Sullivan killed.

The Fulton County district attorney office confirmed Harwood's release from prison Friday morning after serving a 20-year sentence. The office has been in contact with Lita Sullivan's family and told Channel 2 Action News they are aware of the release.

Channel 2's investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke with Lita. Sullivan's parents many times over the years, including in 2015. They told Winne that family has given them the strength to get through the pain.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tom West indicated he was one of Harwood's defense lawyers when the truck driver pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, getting a 20-year sentence and avoiding a potential death penalty in exchange for his testimony against Lita Sullivan's husband.

Winne also talked to Harwood over the years, including in 2015. The convicted killer told Winne, "They still haven't arrested a guilty man." He said he was innocent.

A Georgia Supreme Court ruling suggests one version of what happened is that Harwood stopped at a flower shop and gave someone named John money to purchase roses. The ruling suggests Harwood then drove to the victim's home and John took the flowers to the door, rang the bell and shot the victim.

Harwood seemed adamant he was not the triggerman.

He did acknowledge a conversation with James Sullivan before the slaying about what Sullivan allegedly wanted to happen to his estranged wife.

Harwood said it took place at Sullivan’s Palm Beach mansion while Harwood was working a moving job for him.

Prior to the guilty plea, he claimed he did not think Sullivan was serious.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.