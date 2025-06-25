Local

Historic preservationists fighting to save building Georgia State plans to tear down

By Steve Gehlbach, WSB-TV
A historic downtown Atlanta building could soon be demolished.

Some are fighting to save it, but Georgia State University plans to use the lot for a new plaza.

Georgia State has owned the 148 Edgewood Avenue property for the last 60 years. Now, officials want to use the spot and part of a parking lot to create a new dedicated recreation area.

But historic preservationists call it one of the last pieces of the old Atlanta.

The Georgia Railway and Power Company built 148 Edgewood Avenue as a substation in 1926 to power a growing downtown Atlanta.

“What you have is where the power for this entire area was generated from,” said David Mitchell, the executive director for the Atlanta Preservation Center.

Mitchell says the building fits into the story of Atlanta from the Great Depression through World War II and into the Civil Rights era.

“You see bits and pieces of old Atlanta scattered around … and anchors the identity of this city," he said.

The building has been sitting vacant for more than two decades.

Georgia State says it would take millions to renovate, modernize and make useful. The master plan to transform its downtown campus includes demolishing 148 Edgewood and create a new park space and plaza next to Greek housing.

The Fraternity and Sorority Life Plaza would include a new paved walkway, grassy lawn and bench seating areas.

“What would you want to see done?” Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach asked Mitchell.

“I would like to see adaptive reuse of the structure and really service the students of Georgia State and also the citizens of Atlanta. This is something that belongs to us,” he replied.

Georgia State held a public meeting at the end of May on the plans. Channel 2 Action News received the following statement.

“We are in the process of reviewing input received from the community following the hearing. The feedback will be carefully documented, and we are committed to keeping the community informed as our College Town Downtown projects move forward.”

But Mitchell thinks 148 Edgewood can ultimately be saved.

“I am very optimistic … I work in historic preservation. I have to live in hope," he said.

The Georgia Trust listed 148 Edgewood on its 2025 Places in Peril List as one of the state’s most endangered historic places. Georgia State has not given a date of when it will make a final decision or start demolition.

