Gwinnett firefighters respond to burning home with person trapped inside

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters responded to a house fire with someone trapped inside in the Snellville area Tuesday.

The person was pulled from the home and transported to Piedmont Eastside in critical condition.

Gwinnett County Fire arrived to the 4200 block of Round Stone Trail SW in unincorporated Snellville at 7:35 p.m. Bystanders told firefighters that a person was trapped inside the burning home.

They first attempted to enter through a second-floor window, but then the roof collapsed, officials said. Once the fire was under control, they re-entered and found the adult.

Firefighters also discovered three dead dogs and a cat suffering from smoke inhalation. The cat was treated with supplemental oxygen and handed over to Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement for further care.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters used a significant amount of equipment to manage the incident, including five engines, two ladder trucks, and other specialized units.

