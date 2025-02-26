Local

Historic Georgia sites named to 2025 ‘Places in Peril’ list

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation )
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its list of the 10 places in Georgia most in danger of demolition, neglect or a lack of maintenance for 2025.

This year’s targets for preservation include two in the metro Atlanta area, and four in the Channel 2 Action News coverage area.

“Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy,” the Trust said in its announcement.

Previous Places in Peril have included multiple locations in the metro Atlanta area, such as the McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton and Rhodes Hall in Atlanta, among others. This is the 20th publication of the list, highlighting historically important locations across the state that need a helping hand.

“The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums,” according to the organization.

Now that Rhodes Hall has been restored after being on the 2023 list of Places in Peril, it is one of the two house museums managed by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The other is Hay House in Macon.

Here’s the full list of Places in Peril for 2025:

  • 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County)
  • Collier-Toomer House in Savannah (Chatham County)
  • Crossroads Rosenwald School in Dixie (Brooks County)
  • Gaissert Homeplace in Williamson (Spalding County)
  • Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn in Fort Valley (Peach County)
  • Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church in Savannah (Chatham County)
  • Powell Opera House in Blakely (Early County)
  • Historic Rock House in Thomson (McDuffie County)
  • Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth (Gwinnett County)
  • Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in the town of Buckhead (Morgan County).

