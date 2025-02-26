Historic Georgia sites named to 2025 ‘Places in Peril’ list

ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its list of the 10 places in Georgia most in danger of demolition, neglect or a lack of maintenance for 2025.

This year’s targets for preservation include two in the metro Atlanta area, and four in the Channel 2 Action News coverage area.

“Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy,” the Trust said in its announcement.

Previous Places in Peril have included multiple locations in the metro Atlanta area, such as the McConnell-Chadwick House in Milton and Rhodes Hall in Atlanta, among others. This is the 20th publication of the list, highlighting historically important locations across the state that need a helping hand.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums,” according to the organization.

Now that Rhodes Hall has been restored after being on the 2023 list of Places in Peril, it is one of the two house museums managed by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The other is Hay House in Macon.

Here’s the full list of Places in Peril for 2025:

148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County)

Collier-Toomer House in Savannah (Chatham County)

Crossroads Rosenwald School in Dixie (Brooks County)

Gaissert Homeplace in Williamson (Spalding County)

Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn in Fort Valley (Peach County)

Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church in Savannah (Chatham County)

Powell Opera House in Blakely (Early County)

Historic Rock House in Thomson (McDuffie County)

Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth (Gwinnett County)

Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in the town of Buckhead (Morgan County).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0 of 145 Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Place in Peril: 148 Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta (Fulton County) The building at 148 Edgewood Avenue was constructed as a substation in 1926 by the Georgia Railway and Power Company and played a crucial role in powering downtown Atlanta. Acquired by Georgia State University (GSU) in 1966, the university has recently proposed demolishing the building to make way for a parking lot. With a demolition permit signed by Governor Kemp, GSU continues discussions about the destruction of this contributing building in the already threatened Martin Luther King, Jr. National Register District. (Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation ) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Powell Opera House, Blakely (Early County) The original Powell Opera House, built in 1904, was a three-story brick building that purportedly had seating for 750 and hosted a variety of performances. After a fire in 1907, it was rebuilt in 1910 as a two-story office building with businesses on the first floor and the opera house on the second. It closed in 1936 and has remained shuttered since. Although the space shows numerous signs of deterioration, it is largely intact. Locals are now advocating for its rehabilitation (Cynthia L Jennings) Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. (Gittel Price) Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Crossroads Rosenwald School, Dixie (Brooks County) One of the few remaining Rosenwald Schools in Georgia, the 1927 Crossroads School played a vital role in the education of the local African American community during a time of segregation. The building is at risk of demolition by neglect, having been abandoned for many years. Situated in a rural area, the property suffers from both low visibility and a lack of funding for necessary repairs and preservation. Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn, Fort Valley (Peach County) Constructed c. 1900, this barn was originally part of the Miami Valley Fruit Farm, a thriving peach operation owned by former Senator J.E. Davidson, a key figure in establishing Georgia as the heart of “peach country.” The barn has been inactive for many years and is deteriorating. While its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places may protect it from current development plans, growing development pressure poses a continuous threat. (Anthony Cantrell) Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn, Fort Valley (Peach County) Constructed c. 1900, this barn was originally part of the Miami Valley Fruit Farm, a thriving peach operation owned by former Senator J.E. Davidson, a key figure in establishing Georgia as the heart of “peach country.” The barn has been inactive for many years and is deteriorating. While its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places may protect it from current development plans, growing development pressure poses a continuous threat. (Anthony Cantrell) Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn, Fort Valley (Peach County) Constructed c. 1900, this barn was originally part of the Miami Valley Fruit Farm, a thriving peach operation owned by former Senator J.E. Davidson, a key figure in establishing Georgia as the heart of “peach country.” The barn has been inactive for many years and is deteriorating. While its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places may protect it from current development plans, growing development pressure poses a continuous threat. (Anthony Cantrell) Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn, Fort Valley (Peach County) Constructed c. 1900, this barn was originally part of the Miami Valley Fruit Farm, a thriving peach operation owned by former Senator J.E. Davidson, a key figure in establishing Georgia as the heart of “peach country.” The barn has been inactive for many years and is deteriorating. While its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places may protect it from current development plans, growing development pressure poses a continuous threat. (Anthony Cantrell) Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn, Fort Valley (Peach County) Constructed c. 1900, this barn was originally part of the Miami Valley Fruit Farm, a thriving peach operation owned by former Senator J.E. Davidson, a key figure in establishing Georgia as the heart of “peach country.” The barn has been inactive for many years and is deteriorating. While its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places may protect it from current development plans, growing development pressure poses a continuous threat. (Anthony Cantrell) Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn, Fort Valley (Peach County) Constructed c. 1900, this barn was originally part of the Miami Valley Fruit Farm, a thriving peach operation owned by former Senator J.E. Davidson, a key figure in establishing Georgia as the heart of “peach country.” The barn has been inactive for many years and is deteriorating. While its eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places may protect it from current development plans, growing development pressure poses a continuous threat. (Anthony Cantrell) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth (Gwinnett County) Spanning 35 acres, the Southeastern Railway Museum boasts a remarkable collection of rolling stock that is not only significant to Georgia’s history but to the broader story of American transportation. Noteworthy railcars include President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Marco Polo and the 1911 Pullman Superb, the latter listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Connor Franklin Leland) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Collier-Toomer House, Savannah (Chatham County) The Collier-Toomer House in Savannah was built in 1938 for Dr. Nathaniel H. Collier, an esteemed African American dentist and civic leader in Savannah, and his wife, Nancy. The home served as a gathering place for social and educational events that contributed to the local community. In 2024, the owner sought to convert the site from residential to commercial, with plans to demolish the building. Although public opposition successfully blocked the zoning request, the property remains at risk with no historic designation or local protections in place. (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, Savannah (Chatham County) Founded in 1850 on St. Catherine’s Island, this Baptist congregation of formerly enslaved individuals built a church in this location in 1870, followed by a second in 1890. The historic 1870 church stands as a testament to the congregation’s roots, while the 1890 church is still in use. Both structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, with a small, aging congregation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and restore the church buildings, as resources are limited (Paul Meacham) Gaissert Homeplace, Williamson (Spalding County) Built in 1827 on land ceded by the Creek Nation in 1821, the Gaissert House was constructed by Daniel Orr for his son. Over the years, it changed hands several times and was ultimately purchased by George Columbus Gaissert in 1906, remaining in the Gaissert family for generations. Following the recent passing of the last family member, it was sold to a developer, whose plans for commercial development threaten to erase the property’s historic integrity (Halston Pitman) Gaissert Homeplace, Williamson (Spalding County) Built in 1827 on land ceded by the Creek Nation in 1821, the Gaissert House was constructed by Daniel Orr for his son. Over the years, it changed hands several times and was ultimately purchased by George Columbus Gaissert in 1906, remaining in the Gaissert family for generations. Following the recent passing of the last family member, it was sold to a developer, whose plans for commercial development threaten to erase the property’s historic integrity (Halston Pitman) Gaissert Homeplace, Williamson (Spalding County) Built in 1827 on land ceded by the Creek Nation in 1821, the Gaissert House was constructed by Daniel Orr for his son. Over the years, it changed hands several times and was ultimately purchased by George Columbus Gaissert in 1906, remaining in the Gaissert family for generations. Following the recent passing of the last family member, it was sold to a developer, whose plans for commercial development threaten to erase the property’s historic integrity (Halston Pitman) Gaissert Homeplace, Williamson (Spalding County) Built in 1827 on land ceded by the Creek Nation in 1821, the Gaissert House was constructed by Daniel Orr for his son. Over the years, it changed hands several times and was ultimately purchased by George Columbus Gaissert in 1906, remaining in the Gaissert family for generations. Following the recent passing of the last family member, it was sold to a developer, whose plans for commercial development threaten to erase the property’s historic integrity (Halston Pitman) Gaissert Homeplace, Williamson (Spalding County) Built in 1827 on land ceded by the Creek Nation in 1821, the Gaissert House was constructed by Daniel Orr for his son. Over the years, it changed hands several times and was ultimately purchased by George Columbus Gaissert in 1906, remaining in the Gaissert family for generations. Following the recent passing of the last family member, it was sold to a developer, whose plans for commercial development threaten to erase the property’s historic integrity (Halston Pitman) Gaissert Homeplace, Williamson (Spalding County) Built in 1827 on land ceded by the Creek Nation in 1821, the Gaissert House was constructed by Daniel Orr for his son. Over the years, it changed hands several times and was ultimately purchased by George Columbus Gaissert in 1906, remaining in the Gaissert family for generations. Following the recent passing of the last family member, it was sold to a developer, whose plans for commercial development threaten to erase the property’s historic integrity (Halston Pitman) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Historic Rock House, Thomson (McDuffie County) The c. 1795 Rock House in McDuffie County is one of the few remaining structures linked to Georgia’s 18th-century Quaker community of Wrightsboro. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it is considered to be the oldest stone house in the state and has ancestral ties to former President Jimmy Carter. The property faces challenges from vandalism and the elements, with its remote location complicating security and repairs, as well as a lack of sufficient funds for restoration. (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland) Buckhead Town Hall and Jail, Town of Buckhead (Morgan County) The Buckhead Town Hall and Jail in Morgan County is a c. 1910 one-story brick building that originally served as the town of Buckhead's jail before later being repurposed as a town hall. The building faces a severe threat of collapse due to prolonged neglect and lack of maintenance. Despite a new roof and assistance from students at UGA, there is still much to be done (Connor Franklin Leland)

©2025 Cox Media Group