Georgia lawmakers file bill to require notifications when deeds filed by non-owners

ATLANTA — To protect homeowners and deed holders from potential fraud, Georgia lawmakers want to require that a deed holder be notified when someone files another deed for their property.

House Bill 427 is simple. When another party files a deed for a property, the current owner or deed holder must be notified. For the purposes of the bill, lawmakers said records would include someone filing a deed, mortgage or property lien.

The county superior court where the documents are filed must send notification to the current owner within 15 days of the records being presented to the clerk.

Then, there will be a 45-day notice provided to the current owner or deed holder of the new filing so they can let the court know if the filing is legitimate or unauthorized.

If a notarized affidavit is presented with the documents, or the person providing the new documents has a notarized power of attorney letter with it, the notification for the current deed holder would not be required, according to the proposed legislation.

