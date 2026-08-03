Hilton Head gunfight ends by SWAT operation, mayor says

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The mayor of Hilton Head confirmed an apartment complex gunfight on Saturday had led to an arrest and a man hospitalized.

According to Mayor Alan Perry, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment on Sandalwood Terrace.

Perry said in a statement that two men were arguing, which escalated to gunfire just outside of the apartments.

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Deputies initially responded, finding a man injured and another who retreated into an apartment refusing to surrender.

While deputies established a perimeter around the complex, the injured man was taken to Hilton Head Hospital for treatment.

Then, the sheriff’s office called in the SWAT team.

Before the tactical unit arrived, the suspect left the apartment and surrendered without incident, according to Perry.

The suspect, not yet identified, was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

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