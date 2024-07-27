Hillary Clinton coming to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre to celebrate release of her new book

ATLANTA — Hillary Clinton is making her way to the Peach State to celebrate the release of her new book.

Clinton, a former first lady, senator of New York and secretary of state, added Atlanta to her fall tour for the release of her book “Something Lost, Something Gained.”

Clinton added 10 cities to the tour with a stop in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre on Oct. 27.

At each event, Clinton and a moderator will take the audience on a journey of exchanges on politics, democracy, threats, and friendship, aging, marriage and how working together to shape a future to be proud of.

The book, “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty” will be released on Sept. 17, 2024.

Clinton said she is excited to add more cities to her Fall tour.

“I’m so excited to add 10 more cities to my Fall tour. I hope you can join me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and include never-before-told stories,” says Secretary Clinton. “We’ll discuss the state of our politics and create the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we’re at it!”

Atlanta, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Tampa, Durham, Portland, Newark, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles join Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, and Washington DC on Clinton’s first tour of the U.S. since 2019.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Aug. 2.

For more information about presales, tour dates and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit here.

