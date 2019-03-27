0 High school teacher, swim coach accused of inappropriately touching student

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A local high school teacher is charged with sexual assault after investigators said he touched a 16-year-old student inappropriately.

"I always say folks like that aren’t dealing with a full deck," parent Buck Davis said.

Shea Everette Spencer is a language arts and swim teacher at Callaway High School in Troup County. Investigators said he got involved with the 16-year-old at the start of the school year.

"We believe it was some sort of inappropriate touching and some comments that were made between him and the student. We don’t know if it was an actual physical relationship," Sgt. Stewart Smith said.

Investigators said the teen girl told a teacher, who then reported it to the Division of Family and Children Services, which opened an investigation earlier this month.

Spencer lives in Columbus, and that’s where police arrested him Tuesday. He was brought back to Troup County and posted bond Wednesday.

We spoke with several parents in the community, and one told Channel 2 Action News the accusations are not surprising to hear.

"I think teachers need to stay in the position where they need to teach and not have any involvement with the kids," Taneshia Hill said.

But one student said he has Spencer's back.

"Mr. Spencer is a nice teacher. He would never do nothing like that. He would never do anything like this to hurt these kids. He has a wife and kid, so why would he put himself in that predicament?” Keshun Cameron said.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen reached out to the Troup County School District and was given a statement from the director of public relations, Yolanda Stevens:

"Whenever an investigation is taking place, we remove that individual from the classroom and all extracurricular activities. The investigation is still pending."

Police are unsure if there are more victims.

Spencer is set to go in front of a judge, but a date has not been set yet.

