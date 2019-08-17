High school softball player recovering after hospitalized for heat exhaustion

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County high school softball player is recovering after she was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
Kaliyah Parks, a junior at Morrow High School, was playing catcher against Mount Zion Thursday night when she suddenly felt dizzy.
"I was catching the ball, next thing you know, I threw my helmet on the ground and that's all I remember," she told Channel 2 Action News.
An ambulance rushed her to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she suffered from heat exhaustion. Parks has been treated and is back at home resting.
Her treatment for heat exhaustion happened days after another Clayton County student died after practicing in extreme heat.
