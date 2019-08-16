DEVELOPING: Man dies after being pulled from Gwinnett house fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters said a man has died after he was pulled from a house fire Friday afternoon.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas was at the scene on Rockmill Court in Lawrenceville where crews tried to get the fire under control.
Authorities said the man was in the basement when the flames became so intense, the house collapsed in on itself.
The fire damaged the house next door too.
We're gathering new details from the scene for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Firefighters said the flames had already mostly swallowed the house near Five Forks Trickum Road even before they could get there.
It used to be a split-level home.
TRENDING STORIES:
"Firefighters were able to make entry and find a victim inside in the basement area," said Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge. "They were able to rescue him via a window in the basement. He was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries at this point."
And that man later died.
Thomas learned there were several people inside when the fire erupted.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}