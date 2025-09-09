High school reading skills hit new low in US

New testing data reveals that high school seniors have reached their lowest reading scores since 1992.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, considered the nation’s most reliable exam, showed approximately one-third of 12th graders tested last year lacked basic reading skills.

Test results also indicated math scores for high school seniors were the lowest since 2005, CNN reported.

This testing data is the first released since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education systems across the country.

Experts suggest the declines may be related to the pandemic’s impact on education and increased screen time among children and adults.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group