Herd of goats returned to owner after wandering 14 miles away

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office recently returned a herd of goats to their owner.

The herd was a long way from home. They wandered 14 miles away.

The sheriff’s department asked for help from the public, and the owners were identified.

The department joked about their “goat delivery service” in a Facebook post.

