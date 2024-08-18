Woman accused of hit-and-run crash in GA Publix parking lot

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are looking for a woman they say was involved in a hit-and-run collision.
According to police, she hit another vehicle at about 3:43 p.m. on Saturday in the Publix parking lot at 2400 Jonesboro Road in Hampton and then left the scene.
She was driving a dark-colored two-door sedan.
Police say it was possibly a Honda Civic.
If you recognize her, police ask that you contact Investigator M. Pilcher at 770-288-8113, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
