3 injured, 4 detained after what police call a possible road rage crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were detained, three were hospitalized and a Henry County elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following what police called a road-rage collision and shooting.
The wreck between two cars happened on the 100 block of Club Circle about 3:45 p.m., police said.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene, where witnesses said they heard gunshots.
Police have not confirmed if anyone was shot but did say shell casings were found near the scene.
We're working to figure out what led to the crash and the condition of the people injured, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
