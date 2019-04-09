HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - A South Carolina university student who died while attending a fraternity event was drinking alcohol when she told her boyfriend she didn't feel well, collapsed and died.
According to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, Caroline Smith -- a Furman University sophomore from Atlanta -- was found by emergency workers lying on the ground early Saturday.
Smith’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy performed Monday. Results could take weeks.
Smith’s boyfriend performed CPR until medical workers arrived. They continued CPR for several minutes until Smith -- who graduated from Marist -- was pronounced dead.
TRENDING STORIES:
Furman spokesman Vince Moore said the formal event in Hilton Head, scheduled for Saturday night, had been approved by the university.
Once Smith died, the formal event was canceled, and students returned to the Greenville campus.
No charges have been filed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}