Thieves ransack home and help themselves to sandwich, homeowners say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County family says a man seen in their home surveillance video not only broke into their house, but he also helped himself to a sandwich after ransacking their home.
The man was one of two thieves caught on video breaking into homes on the same street over the past couple of weeks.
“This is not a high-crime area,” one of the homeowners said.
TONIGHT AT 11: The push to catch the thieves before they strike again.
