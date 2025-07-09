Teen tornado survivor shares progress: ‘Feeling back to my normal self for real’

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The father of a young tornado survivor shared a big milestone in his recovery: the removal of his neck brace.

“That’s the big goal that I was looking forward to this upcoming week,” 19-year-old Malachi Chaney said in a video posted to social media by his father, Tray Chaney. “It’s feeling back to my normal self for real.”

The elder Chaney is an actor best known for his role as Malik “Poot” Carron “The Wire.”

Both father and son were sucked out of their home in a tornado that hit the family home in Locust Grove on May 29. They were both hospitalized, but the son suffered the worst injuries.

His parents said Malachi Chaney sustained broken bones in his face, broken ribs, an injured neck and punctured lung.

The teen spent two weeks in Grady Memorial Hospital before moving to the Shepherd Center, where doctors specialize in traumatic brain injuries.

“Family still have a long road to recovery & we HEALING as a family! THERAPY is going great & we just pushing through ONE DAY AT A TIME!” Tray Chaney said via social media.

