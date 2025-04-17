Suspect wanted for simple battery against gas station employee in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for simple battery.

According to Henry County police, the incident occurred on April 8, between 8:45 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Authorities said the suspect entered the QuikTrip Gas Station on Highway 155 and committed the act of simple battery against an employee.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to call Det. D. Green at 770-288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

