Suspect uses stolen van in an attempt to steal ATM from Henry County gas station

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County officers are searching for a suspect after a failed attempt at stealing an ATM.

Just after 3 a.m. on July 1, police said a suspect stole a white Ford van earlier that day in Stockbridge.

That van was used in an attempted burglary at the JP Marathon gas station on Highway 155 in Locust Grove earlier that morning, according to officials.

Henry County police said the suspect used a rock to break the front doors trying to steal the ATM. After failing to steal the machine, the suspect drove away.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact Det. D. Green at 770-288-8394 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. TIpsters can also send photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

