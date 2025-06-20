Suspect cut power, broke into business and took safe, Henry County police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Police in Henry County say they need the public’s help to solve a burglary at a Ellenwood automotive business.

On May 31, a suspect identified by police as male entered GP Automotive & Worth on Clark Drive, Henry County Police Department said Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect entered onto the property and cut the power to the building before breaking a window to enter it.

The suspect took a safe with an unknown amount of money inside, police say.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identification of the suspect are asked to contact Detective M. Laudermilk at 770-288-8251, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.

