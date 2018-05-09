Student with special needs isolated from classmates during concert, parents say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Parents of a girl with special needs are upset after they said the student was forced into isolation during a school concert.
During the May 4 recital, the 8h grader said the Ola Middle School chorus teacher made her sit all alone while her classmates were on one side of her, and 7th grade on the other side.
The girl’s parents said the girl has apraxia of speech, which makes it difficult to communicate, but they said she loves to sing.
The experience left the girl embarrassed, her parents said.
This is a school chorus concert. 7th graders on 1 side - 8th on the other. There's 1 child sitting in the middle,— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 9, 2018
alone. She has a disability & was told to sit there - isolated - during the performance. Her parents want answers - & I'm getting them.
Ch2 at 4 pic.twitter.com/6Hi19VAkgb
