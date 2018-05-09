Prisoner on work detail hit, killed by car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A prisoner on work detail was hit and killed by a car in Gwinnett County Wednesday morning.
The group was working on Highway 29 and Lawrenceville/Suwanee Road when the crash happened. The prisoner who was hit was holding the stop sign alerting drivers to the work going on.
The prisoner was rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
The car who hit the prisoner stayed on scene.
