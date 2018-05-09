  • Prisoner on work detail hit, killed by car

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A prisoner on work detail was hit and killed by a car in Gwinnett County Wednesday morning.

    The group was working on Highway 29 and Lawrenceville/Suwanee Road when the crash happened. The prisoner who was hit was holding the stop sign alerting drivers to the work going on.

    The prisoner was rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

    The car who hit the prisoner stayed on scene.

    Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas is on the scene talking with investigators for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prisoner on work detail hit, killed by car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in driveway was father to 2 young kids, wife says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing woman with cerebral palsy found safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Popular restaurant drops nearly 50 points in latest health inspection

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver carjacked at gunpoint after crash on I-85 off ramp, police say