  • Police: 4 people on the run, teen arrested after stolen car chase leads to crash on I-285

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four people are on the run after a chase along a busy highway in Sandy Springs. 

    The steep woodline that troopers are surprised anyone could get through, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Sgt. Stacey Collins with Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach the chase started Wednesday morning when Atlanta police spotted a stolen Toyota Corolla on Piedmont Road in Buckhead. 

    Georgia State Patrol joined in the chase and eventually performed a PIT maneuver on I-285 to spin the car out.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    After the car spun out, Collins  said five people in the car jumped into a thick, wooded area of a creek and fences behind a neighborhood next to the highway. 

    Collins said three men and a woman got away, but police caught one of the suspects -- a 15-year-old girl who was hurt in the fall.

    When Georgia State Patrol searched the car they found a stolen gun that was fully loaded.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 4 people on the run, teen arrested after stolen car chase leads…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Yearlong review of Fulton Co. tax assessor's office found 'incompetence'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Exclusive video shows moment suspect rushed officer before shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fulton County may owe homeowners millions in property tax dollars

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman with knife shot, killed by officers near Northview High School