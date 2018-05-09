Police: 4 people on the run, teen arrested after stolen car chase leads to crash on I-285

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four people are on the run after a chase along a busy highway in Sandy Springs.
The steep woodline that troopers are surprised anyone could get through, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Sgt. Stacey Collins with Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach the chase started Wednesday morning when Atlanta police spotted a stolen Toyota Corolla on Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
Georgia State Patrol joined in the chase and eventually performed a PIT maneuver on I-285 to spin the car out.
After the car spun out, Collins said five people in the car jumped into a thick, wooded area of a creek and fences behind a neighborhood next to the highway.
Collins said three men and a woman got away, but police caught one of the suspects -- a 15-year-old girl who was hurt in the fall.
When Georgia State Patrol searched the car they found a stolen gun that was fully loaded.
