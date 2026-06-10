Spectrum employee arrested for felony interference at Henry County courthouse

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pierre Purys, a Spectrum employee, in connection with a security breach at the Henry County Superior Court facility on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 3:39 a.m.

Purys faces charges, including felony interference with government property and hit-and-run, after a Spectrum company truck breached a security gate at 44 John Frank Ward Boulevard in McDonough.

The incident involved a Spectrum company truck that collided with secured gates at the courthouse complex, located at 44 John Frank Ward Boulevard in McDonough.

The collision extensively damaged the security gate, causing it to fall onto a county-owned vehicle parked within the secured area.

No injuries were reported, and the driver left the scene without notifying court personnel, law enforcement, or facility staff.

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The Henry County Sheriff’s Office launched an immediate investigation following a report from the City of McDonough Police Department.

Deputies subsequently obtained criminal warrants for Purys, a Spectrum employee, who is now in custody. Purys has been charged with felony interference with government property and hit-and-run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of facility security.

“The security of our courthouse facilities is a responsibility we take seriously,” Scandrett said. “I am proud of the swift work of our deputies and partner agencies in identifying and apprehending the suspect and we will continue to hold individuals accountable for actions that threaten public property and public safety.”

The investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office involved coordination with the City of McDonough Police Department and Spectrum.

The investigation remains active.

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