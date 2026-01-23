Some metro Atlanta counties hope not to repeat last year’s winter storm, but still preparing

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency management officials in Henry County met Thursday to discuss ways to keep people safe ahead of the developing winter storm.

“Hopefully, nothing happens, but just in case, you want to be prepared,” resident Jeremy Cabe said.

On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency.

“Looks like this storm is going to be hitting over the weekend, so hopefully folks will stay off the roads and let the DOT and state patrol and utility partners do their work if they are needed,” he said.

Henry County emergency management officials posted warnings on social media.

People were asked to stay home, especially if the county gets a repeat of last year.

Last January, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with drivers as they dealt with black ice and dangerous conditions.

“I keep drifting that way,” one driver said.

“I went to take a right here, but lost traction in my tires,” Brandon Kirkley explained last January.

Thursday, Amali Robertson said she plans to get all of her winter supplies and stay home.

“Bring a flashlight, lamps, because the lights might cut out, and some covers because it’s going to be cold,” Robertson said.

“Just be extra careful,” Jeremy Cabe added.

