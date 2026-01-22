Metro Atlanta supermarkets swamped as winter storm comes closer

ATLANTA — Attention shoppers: Looks like freezing rain is on the way. And that has people rushing to area grocery stores to get the food and supplies they need as winter weather approaches North Georgia.

Cameron Syprett was in heaven.

“I’m having fun! I like to shop,” Syprett said.

But for her friend Ali Perez, it felt like that “other place.”

“At this age, it’s no longer fun for a snow day. I’m not gonna make any money if I don’t go to work,” Perez said.

Around noon on Thursday, with some very serious winter weather in the offing, the Walmart Superstore in Chamblee was quite busy.

Store Manager Tyrice Douglas is a Georgia native and has been through 15 Walmart winters.

“I go through these kinds of ordeals every year. So, it’s more ‘exciting’ than anything else,” Douglas told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

The boss knows what will go quickly, so his team is constantly restocking the milk, the bread, and the bottled water.

Most of the shoppers who Channel 2 Action News crossed shopping carts with bought some.

But Caleb Lee says there’s no need to overdo it.

“It’s not the first one I’ve been through. I know ‘not’ to overbuy,” Lee said.

Syprett and Perez haven’t shopped for very many ice storms, but they say they’ve seen worse.

“We lived through COVID. This is easy. We know what it’s like to be in the house for a long time. We’ll be ready,” he told Petersen.

Douglas said he plans to keep the store open throughout the storm unless it’s unsafe for his team to get to work.

