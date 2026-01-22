Atlanta University Center closing campuses this weekend as winter weather approaches

ATLANTA — The Atlanta University Center said it is closing all of its campuses this weekend because of the winter weather that is moving toward North Georgia.

The center sent out a news release just after 12 p.m. on Thursday saying it is closing the campuses of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College on Saturday and Sunday.

The closure includes all sporting events and campus activities.

A winter storm watch was expanded to include all of metro Atlanta. The primary concern within the watch area is for the potential for significant icing.

