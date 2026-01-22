Potential for power outages, dangerous roads with freezing rain from weekend winter storm

ATLANTA — A massive winter storm is developing with warnings and watches stretching about 2,000 miles across the U.S. – north Georgia and metro Atlanta are under a winter storm watch.

Most of our area, including metro Atlanta, is looking at a quarter inch to a half inch of ice accumulation Saturday and Sunday, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

This is an evolving weather situation. Severe Weather Team 2 is going over the updating models and timing LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

That ice will have significant impacts over the weekend and into Monday morning.

The north Georgia mountains may have a little snow during the day Saturday as the storm first moves in but will primarily be affected by about three quarters of an inch of ice there.

An early estimate of the ice accumulation has a quarter inch or less through Saturday night, but it continues to add up overnight and into Sunday.

A significant amount of freezing rain makes it likely to have power outages, with the potential for them to be an extended amount of time.

It can also make it dangerous if not impossible to travel, so plan to stay off the roads this weekend.

