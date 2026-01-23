Georgia school districts cancel, reschedule weekend events ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — School districts across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are gearing up for a winter storm over the weekend.
Most districts say they will make a decision on whether to have school on Monday later this weekend.
But many have already decided not to hold the events they had scheduled for over the weekend.
Here are the districts that have made changes to their schedules:
Atlanta Public Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled
Bartow County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled
Calhoun City Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled
Chattooga County Schools - Wrestling tournament canceled; high school varsity basketball games moved up on Friday, Jan. 23
Cherokee County Schools - Closed on Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25
City Schools of Decatur - All Saturday, Jan. 24 events canceled
DeKalb County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled
Douglas County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled; Honor Bands concert moved to Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
Forsyth County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 events canceled; Honor Band Concert moved up to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23
Fulton County Schools - All events after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 and all Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled or may be rescheduled
Gwinnett County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled
Hall County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled; Friday, Jan. 23 events that require an overnight stay canceled
Madison County Schools - All events after school on Friday, Jan. 23, Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 canceled
Marietta City Schools - All events after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 and all Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled
Newton County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 events canceled
Rockdale County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled or rescheduled
