Georgia school districts cancel, reschedule weekend events ahead of winter storm

ATLANTA — School districts across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are gearing up for a winter storm over the weekend.

Most districts say they will make a decision on whether to have school on Monday later this weekend.

But many have already decided not to hold the events they had scheduled for over the weekend.

Here are the districts that have made changes to their schedules:

Atlanta Public Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled

Bartow County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled

Calhoun City Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled

Chattooga County Schools - Wrestling tournament canceled; high school varsity basketball games moved up on Friday, Jan. 23

Cherokee County Schools - Closed on Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25

City Schools of Decatur - All Saturday, Jan. 24 events canceled

DeKalb County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled

Douglas County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled; Honor Bands concert moved to Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Forsyth County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 events canceled; Honor Band Concert moved up to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23

Fulton County Schools - All events after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 and all Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled or may be rescheduled

Gwinnett County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled

Hall County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled; Friday, Jan. 23 events that require an overnight stay canceled

Madison County Schools - All events after school on Friday, Jan. 23, Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 canceled

Marietta City Schools - All events after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 and all Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled

Newton County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 events canceled

Rockdale County Schools - All Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 events canceled or rescheduled

